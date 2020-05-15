Lexington hospitals to loosen visitation restrictions Monday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hospitals in Lexington will ease visitor restrictions starting Monday, May 18.

But health and safety rules will apply.

Baptist Health, CHI Saint Joseph Health and UK HealthCare will allow one visitor per patient as they expand the number of non-emergent and non-urgent procedures following a shutdown in those services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospitals had adopted a zero visitor policy in March.

While each hospital’s restrictions in the updated policy may vary, they will all require screening at all entrances, and for anyone who enters the building to wear a mask and practice good hand hygiene.

Anyone with a fever, cough, runny nose or body aches is asked to not visit the hospital.

Patients and visitors are asked to limit the number of personal items in the hospital to reduce the number of germs taken home.

Visitors are asked to leave the hospital when their visit is over and not spend time in public areas, such as lobbies, waiting areas, cafeterias and vending areas.

The new visitation restrictions affect Baptist Health Lexington, Kentucky Children’s Hospital, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital, UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital and UK Good Samaritan Hospital.

Visitor restrictions and guidance are in place to protect patients, visitors and staff from the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

For information regarding specific hospital policies, visit their websites:

Baptist Health Lexington – www.baptisthealth.com/Lexington or call 859.260.6100.

CHI Saint Joseph Health – www.chisaintjosephhealth.com/temporary-visitor-restrictions

UK HealthCare – uknow.uky.edu/uk-healthcare/uk-healthcare-allow-one-visitor-most-patients-beginning-may-18

