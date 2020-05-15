Departments pay tribute to Peace Officers Memorial Day

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Law enforcement departments across the country are paying tribute Friday to Peace Officers Memorial Day.

While the coronavirus outbreak has canceled some traditional community tributes and events, departments still are finding ways to salute fallen officers.

In Somerset, police and Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputies honored fallen officers at a brief ceremony.

Gov. Andy Beshear has directed flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Friday, May 15, in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

A joint resolution of Congress, approved Oct. 1, 1962, designated May 15 of each year as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which it falls as Police Week.

Flags at state office buildings are already flying at half-staff in honor of Kentucky’s victims of the novel coronavirus disease and will remain so until further direction is provided.

Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in these tributes.