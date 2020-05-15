UPDATE: Two more COVID-19 deaths at federal prison

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Health Department says no new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington.

However, two more deaths, one an inmate from western Kentucky who had been at the prison less than two months and one from Florida, have been reported at the prison, which houses federal inmates who need medical care.

- Advertisement -

The two deaths bring to three the number of inmates who have died in the last two weeks,.

According to the Health Department, the updated COVID-19 case count in Fayette County is now 532, an increase of three from Thursday.

This includes 229 cases involving inmates at the Federal Medical Center, the same number reported as Thursday.

Related Article: Jessamine County moves up last day of school

“We cannot speak to any reasons there are no new cases from the FMC,” the department said, referring to the fact the 1,400-bed prison has had a steady increase in cases the last two weeks.

According to the Bureau of prisons, the inmates who died are 66-year-old Richard Saettel, serving seven months out of western Kentucky for violating his probation on a child sex crime, and 60-year-old Carlos Calderon Mendoza serving 144 months from the southern district of Florida for cocaine trafficking.

Saettel had been in the custody of FMC Lexington since March 31, 2020. Calderon Mendoza had been in the custody of FMC Lexington since

September 18, 2019, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.

STORY POSTED THURSDAY, MAY 14, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A total of 63 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours at the Federal Medical Center prison, according to the Fayette County Health Department.

Meanwhile, during his daily briefing Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is willing to help the federal government test every inmate and every staff member as part of trying to get the outbreak under control.

The 63 new cases brings the total confirmed at the prison to 229, including one death, according to the health department and the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Overall, Fayette County confirmed nine additional cases between Wednesday and Thursday, according to the department’s daily update. That brings to the total since the outbreak began to 529, including the 229 at the federal prison, which houses more than 1,400 inmates in need of medical care.