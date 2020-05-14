Victims of fatal house fire identified

MT. OLIVET, Ky. (WTVQ) – The two victims of a fatal house fire Monday in Mt. Olivet have been identified, but the investigation continues to show no indication of foul play.

According to the Kentucky State Police, autopsies identified the victims as 41-year-old Amanda Popejoy, of Westfield, Ind., and 45-year-old John Workman, of Mt. Olivet.

The fire occurred at 938 U.S Highway 62 on the western edge of Mt. Olivet in Robertson County. A passer-by reported the fire at about 4 a.m.

First responders arrived and located the two victim inside the residence.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation, according to the KSP.