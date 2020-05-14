UK PIKE, Alpha Delta Pi to host virtual COVID-19 relief fundraiser

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two organizations at the University of Kentucky have teamed up for a new philanthropy event to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity has partnered with Alpha Delta Pi for a virtual event called OneMore. Organizers say the goal is to raise money to help benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass, specifically to support families in the wake of COVID-19.

The two chapters will hold a 26-day marathon challenge starting June 1 and are asking the public to join them.

People are encouraged to register individually, with a friend or as a team. You can sign up HERE.