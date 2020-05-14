Police find 2 men fatally shot, 1 woman wounded in vehicle

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) – Police say the bodies of two men and a wounded woman have been found in a vehicle outside a home in Elizabethtown.

The Elizabethtown Police Department said in a statement that all were shot and the woman was taken to a hospital, where she remained in critical condition Thursday morning.

Police spokesman Chris Denham told The News-Enterprise the people shot were not from Hardin County.

Police said it appears the three were shot Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Elizabethtown and drove to the home to seek help.

Police said they were investigating and do have leads in the case. No further information was released.