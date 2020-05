LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people are seriously injured and a Lexington man is arrested following an accident Thursday morning.

Police say a Jeep cashed into a utility pole on West High Street at about 7 a.m. Thursday.

The driver fled the scene and two passengers had to be cut out of the crumpled vehicle. They were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver, Israel Pacheco-Salinas, later was found and charged.