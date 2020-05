ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man accused of kidnapping a 14-year old girl in Texas on Tuesday was arrested Thursday night in Elizabethtown, according to the FBI.

Agents say 21-year old Austen Walker was arrested without incident around 10:00 p.m.

They say he kidnapped Willow Sirmans from Grand Saline, Texas and fled to Kentucky. Investigators say the young girl is safe.

FBI Special Agents worked with Kentucky State Police and Elizabethtown Police to find and arrest Walker.