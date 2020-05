STANFORD, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lincoln County Fair Board canceled this year’s fair due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The event was to be held the last week of June.

Officials say some events may be offered later in the year if health conditions allow.

Lincoln County joins a growing list of communities calling off summer fairs and events due to the pandemic. Franklin, Jessamine and Madison counties have canceled their respective summer fair events.