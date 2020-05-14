Jessamine County Fair latest to cancel

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Jessamine County Fair is the latest summer tradition to cancel this year in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

With “valuable insight and guidance” from community leaders, health experts, emergency services representatives and governmental entities, the Fair decided this week the best way to protect the health and welfare of the community is to cancel the fair for 2020.

“Having thousands of our citizens at the fair could cause harm by facilitating the spread of coronavirus. Our priority must be the health and safety of the public during this unprecedented time. The Board of Directors arrived at this decision thoughtfully,” the Board said in a statement.

“We gratefully acknowledge leaders of all types who offered their expertise and guidance in helping clarify all the elements that played into this decision. In the end, the Board felt we could not sufficiently safeguard the health of the public and our own volunteers, which made this decision an obvious if not necessarily easy one,” the Board added.

“The primary mission of our fair is agricultural education and promotion with an emphasis on our youth and youth organizations. In furtherance of those goals, we continue to work towards finding a way to hold our agricultural shows and exhibits this year in a way that respects coronavirus guidelines. Future announcements will be made as we work

with the Cooperative Extension Service, Vocational Agriculture, and our other interested partners to find a safe way to conduct these events. We remain committed to conducting these shows and exhibits if possible,” the Board concluded.

The Jessamine County Fair is an annual fair held at Nicholasville, Ky. in early July. The 2020 fair was scheduled for July 6-11. The Jessamine County Fair Association, Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and has remained steadfast in planning and conducting the event for 57 years. Attendance at the 2019 fair was 12,634 and contributed $102,746 to the local economy.