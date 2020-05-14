From Ms to Mrs during a pandemic

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Weddings are meant to be celebrated and joyous events. They take months and months to plan. So what happens when a global pandemics hits? One couple in Versailles changed their entire venue to their backyard.

Joseph Ales and Lindsey Conner change plans after figuring out the COVID-19 pandemic was here to stay. Joseph said, “We had a scheduled wedding a Castle Hill Wine on June 27th which is a Saturday and basically a couple weeks in the whole shutdown we realized it wasn’t happening. We had people flying from Washington State with flights and social distancing it clearly wasn’t going to happen.”

They limited attendance fro the over 100 the originally planned for to less than 15 plus there dog of course. Lindsey adds, “With very few people we socially distanced we had to have witnesses but and of course the minister.”

And for everyone else, technology took care of it, “We did Facebook Live. Right we did Facebook Lives. I think we had about 80 to about 85 users and I would assume a lot of those would have two to four people.”

They plan to have a bigger wedding with everyone for their one year anniversary.