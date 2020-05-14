Fayette schools set list of graduation events, activities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Given that the class of 2020 has had a final semester of high school like none other, Fayette County Public Schools and several community partners are working together to ensure their graduation celebration is one-of-a-kind!

Already this spring, seniors at all FCPS high schools and special programs have been feted with social media spots, website tributes and individual deliveries of yard signs. Staff at each of our schools have worked overtime to find creative ways to make the class of 2020 feel extra-special.

And that’s just the beginning.

“We know this is not the senior year our students and their families expected,” said Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk. “But we want our seniors to know that we refuse to let COVID-19 keep us from celebrating their accomplishments and sending them off in style.”

A senior send-off parade, light show, socially distant diploma distributions and a virtual graduation video are still in the works.

Safety is the primary consideration in every plan and district officials are in close contact with state and local health officials to ensure every precaution is taken.

Details will be forthcoming, but the progressive celebration includes:

On May 27, the last day of school, the district is collaborating with City Center and iHeartRadio 104.5 The Cat to light up downtown with a musical light show tribute to the Class of 2020.

On May 28 and 29, seniors will have a chance to see their teachers and school staff members one more time during a several mile reverse parade. Building on the long-standing relationship with the Kentucky Horse Park and Central Kentucky Riding for Hope, the first-ever FCPS Senior Send Off will wind through the idyllic pastures of the 1,200 acre park with audio entertainment provided by LM Communications, including Hits 106.3 and The Beat 107.9.

During the first week of June, the district’s six large high schools will hold on-campus drive through diploma distribution events for students and families. Schools will be communicating details directly with seniors and their families.

Graduation videos are also being assembled for each of the district’s six high schools, featuring customary commencement speeches, musical performances, pictures of each senior, the announcement of each student’s name, and other special traditions unique to each school. These virtual ceremonies will air in early June on the district’s education television station, which can be viewed on Spectrum Channel 197, Windstream Channel 13 and MetroNet Channel 2. We are also working with iHeartRadio and KET to expand broadcast options for families.

“High school graduation is a milestone for every student and the Class of 2020 deserves every opportunity to be celebrated,” Caulk said.