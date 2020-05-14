More than 60 new COVID-19 case at federal prison

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A total of 63 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours at the Federal Medical Center prison, according to the Fayette County Health Department.

The 63 new cases brings the total confirmed at the prison to 229, including one death, according to the health department and the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Overall, Fayette County confirmed nine additional cases between Wednesday and Thursday, according to the department’s daily update. That brings to the total since the outbreak began to 529, including the 229 at the federal prison, which houses more than 1,400 inmates in need of medical care.