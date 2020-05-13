Tennis courts back open at Lexington parks

The rain may have kept people off the tennis courts Wednesda, but Lexington Parks and Recreation is excited to see the nets back up.

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ)- The rain may have kept people off the tennis courts Wednesda, but Lexington Parks and Recreation is excited to see the nets back up.

“Our dream is that everyone wants to come to the park and that everyone wants to play. All of a sudden, we found ourselves in this very unique situation of people finally really wanting to come to the parks, [but] had to turn caution people away,” said Michelle Franzetti, Lexington Parks and Rec special events manager. “Now, we’re finding ways to invite them back. We’re so excited to have them back.”

At Woodland Park only half of the courts are available at this time. To continue practicing social distancing, some benches inside the courts have been removed.

“We’ve just had to rework things and find a better way of doing things for now, so we’re working through those challenges as a team,” said Franzetti.

Iin addition to the reopenings at the parks, Lexington’s public golf courses now have their golf shop and driving ranges available and are offering curb-side concessions.

The city expects more activities to be returning soon, but don’t expect basketball courts or playgrounds to be back just yet.

“It’s day-by-day for us just like everyone else. We are following our governor’s recommendations, so as he continues to roll out recommendations, we will continue to update our offerings to the community,”said Franzetti.

Masks are not a requirement while visiting a park, but visitors are encouraged to have one with them and, to visit alone or with members of their household.

“It doesn’t hurt to bring a mask with you,” said Franzetti. “Even if you feel that you don’t need to wear one because you’re so far away from people. It’s best to be prepared.”