State gets $97 million to help expand coronavirus testing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) – The state has received more than $97 million in federal funds to pay for existing coronavirus testing and expand testing across the state as part of efforts to reopen the state’s economy.

The $97,738,054 is distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and were part of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act approved by Congress pas part of the multi-trillion-dollar response to the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Last week, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell announced Kentucky’s community health centers received more than $10.3 million from the same legislation for additional testing.

So far, the state has received more than $11 billion in federal aid to help with everything from housing supplements, airport gants and public transportation to stimulus checks and support for small business.

The Paycheck Protection Program is helping 44,000 Kentucky small businesses access more $5.3 billion in loans and individuals have received more than $3.2 billion in stimulus checks.