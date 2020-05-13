Man accused of shooting five people during pickup truck repo

GARRISON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Garrison man is charged with murder and assault after investigators say he shot five people, killing one of them, as they tried to repossess a pickup truck.

Kentucky State Police say it happened at a home on Kinney Road in the Garrison community on Wednesday around 12:30 a.m.

Investigators say 47-year old Michael Justice shot five people who had come to repossess a 2004 Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

KSP says 37-year old Bryan Biggs, of West Portsmouth, Ohio, died at the scene.

State Police say Thompson Biggs-Cox, Aaron Cottrell and Bonnie Dalton, all of West Portsmouth, Ohio, were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds.

23-year old Kari Biggs, of West Portsmouth, Ohio, was shot, but refused treatment at the scene, according to investigators.

Michael Justice was arrested and taken to the Lewis County Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation by KSP.