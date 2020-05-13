Inmate in jail for probation violation walks off

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An inmate in jail for violating his probation faces more jail time after walking away Wednesday from a work detail.
According to the Lexington Fayette Urban County Government
Division of Community Corrections, inmate Scotty Joe Bowling walked away from the while on work detail. Bowling was assigned to a voluntary work assignment of lawn maintenance at the time that he walked away.
Bowling was being held on a charge of probation violation.
He is 40 years old, 5’10”, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue
eyes.
Anyone with information should contact the Lexington Police Department.