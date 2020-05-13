Gun shot during fight lands teen in jail

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A gunshot fired during the middle of a fight lands

a Danville teenager in jail on endangerment charges.

According to Danville Police, officers were called at about 4 p.m. Tuesday to 106 Waveland Ave. to a fight involving several people in the middle of the street.

As officers were responding, they received more calls of shots being fired and a white Suzuki SUV leaving the area.

That car was stopped on Hustonville Road near Baughman Avenue while others officers continued to the original scene, police said.

Several people in the SUV and several others at the fight scene were detained, police said.

“According to witnesses and statements obtained during the investigation, it was discovered Tyrus McPherson, 19, of Danville, was involved in the altercation and produced a firearm, firing one shot,” police said.

Nobody was injured from the gunshot but some people in the fight received minor injuries. The firearm and bullet casing were recovered, according to police.

McPherson was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and tampering with evidence.

Officer Aaron Rainwater and Detective A.J. Mullins are handling the investigation.