HARLAN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The search is on for a convicted felon who investigators say escaped from the jail in Harlan County on Tuesday afternoon.

Court records show 37-year old David Parsons was serving a five-year sentence for felony drug trafficking out of Pike County. He’s a state inmate who was being held in Harlan County.

Authorities say Parsons should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.