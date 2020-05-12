Woodford Humane Society to reopen May 19 with restrictions

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Woodford Humane Society plans to reopen Tuesday, May 19. Anyone seriously interested in adopting a pet will be allowed to visit by appointment only.

The humane society says they anticipate a lot of calls and encourage people to keep trying if they don’t get through and to not leave a voicemail. Appointments are in one-hour slots and are limited to one visitor to one specific pet.

The humane society says appointments are for those fully prepared to bring a pet into their home immediately. No casual visits will be accommodated at this time.

Visitors must be over the age of 18 and must submit a complete adoption application no less than 48 hours prior to their appointment time so that they can be preapproved. Both staff and visitors will be required to wear masks and have their temperatures checked.

You can make an appointment by calling 859-873-5491.

Specific procedures and restrictions must be followed during all visits. You can read more HERE.

The volunteer program will remain on hiatus.