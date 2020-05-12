‘We’ll Get Through This Together’ is a universal language (Watch/Listen)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The coronavirus pandemic has affirmed one old adage — Music is a universal language during good times and bad.

People around the world, from music stars to everyday citizens have joined in song to lift spirits during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Now a group of Kentuckians have added their talents to the list.

Erika Gaines and a number of others have collaborated on “We’ll Get Through this Together!”

“It’s a song of hope and encouragement to all Kentuckians during this very uncertain time!” Gaines said.