Tracking Warmer Temperatures and Our Chances for Showers and Storms

Tracking a warm front, which will spark showers and warm temperatures to the 80s by the weekend. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy as lows cool to the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY – Partly cloudy, with showers, as highs warm to the upper 50s.

- Advertisement -

Join our ABC36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

—–

Follow the ABC36 Storm Team on Social Media:

Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Follow Jason on Facebook | Instagram

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews

Follow Alyssa on Facebook | Instagram

Meteorologist Justin Roth

Follow Justin on Twitter

Meteorologist George Zabrecky

Email George at GZabrecky@wtvq.com