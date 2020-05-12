Miss Kentucky says pageant changes possible in wake of pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Following the Miss America Organization’s decision to delay all competitions until 2021, the Miss Kentucky and Miss Kentucky Outstanding Teen Competition have been postponed as well.

An official statement from the organization says the competition will be postponed until summer of 2021, “for the health & safety of our candidates, volunteers, and fans.”

- Advertisement -

Miss Kentucky Alex Francke and Miss Kentucky Outstanding Teen Landry Feldmeier will continue to serve in their roles until crowning their successors, according to the statement. “Our current local titleholders will be given the option to compete with their current titles in the summer of 2021, and we know they will continue to shine and grow, coming back better than ever at Miss Kentucky & MKYOTeen 2021!”

The statement further says, “These are uncharted waters for sure but our main priority is taking care of our community and doing our part to help our state and world overcome this tragic pandemic. Thank you for your continued support of the Miss Kentucky Scholarship Organization.”