Lexington’s Jacobson Boat Dock scheduled to open Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As part of Lexington’s gradual and calculated reopening amidst the pandemic, the Jacobson Boat Dock is scheduled to open Wednesday, May 13.

The hours are 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturdays and 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Two-and-four person pedal boats, and two-person kayaks will be available for rent.

The city has posted rules encouraging safe use during the pandemic.

Tennis and pickleball courts reopened Monday of this week and golf course operations expanded on the same day, including curbside sales of food, drinks and merchandise.

Golf courses have returned to their normal pricing. Ranges have reopened for practice. All purchases are limited to credit cards.