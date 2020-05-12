Community pays tribute to St. Claire front-line workers

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) -Rowan County and Morehead leaders, elected officials, police and fire and first responders took time out today for a special message.

They gathered outside St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead to pay tribute to front-line health care workers.

They waved and cheered , raising the spirits of everyone who attended!

It was part of the National Hospital Week celebration.

St. Claire provides services to 11 counties, has 1,200 employees at its 159-bed hospital in Morehead and seven other locations in five counties.