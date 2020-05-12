Chase through four counties lands Illinois man in jail

GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (WTVQ) – An Illinois man led state troopers and

others on a chase through four counties before tire spikes helped slow his car.

According to the Kentucky State Police, a trooper spotted a silver 2020 Nissan Altima traveling eastbound at the 31-mile marker on Interstate 24 in Livingston County at a high rate of speed.

Trooper James Stewart attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle accelerated away and began to swerve in an out of traffic.

Stewart pursued the vehicle through Lyon County where he saw the operator toss a suspected handgun from the driver’s side window, which was later recovered.

The car exited at the 56-mile marker and turned back onto Interstate 24, heading westbound. Other Troopers and Lyon County deputies joined the pursuit.

The Nissan went through Livingston County, Marshall County, and into McCracken County where near the 11-mile marker, McCracken County deputies successfully used a tire deflation device to slow the vehicle, but it continued to travel westbound, the KSP said.

Troopers attempted to end the pursuit, but the operator began swerving toward a trooper, ultimately striking the trooper’s cruiser, the KSP said.

A trooper then performed a pit maneuver and successfully stopped the fleeing vehicle near the 9-mile marker. After a short struggle, the operator, Michael E. Green, 23, of Mounds, Ill., was arrested, troopers said.

Green was charged with speeding, Reckless Driving, Failure To or Improper Signal, 4 counts of Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle), Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana, 2 counts of attempted Murder – Police Officer, 3 counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree – Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, and Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. 1st Offense (Aggravating Circumstances).