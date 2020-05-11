Winchester son arrested after father found in filth

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Winchester man has been charged with elderly abuse after his 83-year-old father was living in filth.

According to a Winchester Police Department complaint, 52-year-old Robert Ratliff was charged Sunday evening after police were called to the home the his father owns and where he lives at 130 W. Lexington Ave.

A report filed by Officer Terry Cockrell said the house was in “dire condition” and reeked of urine and feces. He said urine appeared to be leaking from the ceiling from the second floor to the first floor and that doors to some rooms were blocked by jars of urine and trash.

Ratliff told the officer he worked in Lexington “10 to 14 hours a day and cannot be with the victim all the time.”

The man was wearing an old soiled diaper and had feces on his ankles, the report said.

A gas heater was on and the 83-year-old man couldn’t stand on his own. He’d apparently burned his leg on the heater two months ago, according to the report.

No food or water was in the home and the running water did not work, according to Cockrell’s report.

Two malnourished dogs also were rescued, police said.