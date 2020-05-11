Wild chase across two counties lands pair in jail

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man and woman who fled across two

counties and crashed into a Rockcastle County constable’s car are arrested on meth and a variety of other charges.

- Advertisement -

According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, 29-year-old Jessie D. Weaver, of Castle Village Drive in Brodhead, Ky., and 28-year-old Cora Collinsworth, of Sally J Road in Mount Vernon, Ky., were arrested following the incident that began at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to the sheriff, Pulaski County Deputy Marcus Harrison saw a 1999 red Mercury Villager van on East Highway 70 in Eubank, Ky. driving erratically and discovered the license plates had been cancelled. Deputy Harrison attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.

The driver accelerated and continued to drive erratically. Harrison continued to try to stop the vehicle on Highway 70, but it proceeded into Rockcastle County, Speck said.

The driver continued onto Highway 461 and Highway 150 in Rockcastle County. In the city limits of Mount Vernon on Highway 150 the vehicle struck a Rockcastle constable’s vehicle. The constable was not in his vehicle at the time but was nearby.

Weaver bailed out of the van but was caught.

Meanwhile, Collinsworth got in the driver’s seat and began fleeing. She was stopped a short distance later by Rockcastle Deputy Kirk Mays.

Deputies realized two passengers in the van had tried to get out several times but couldn’t. They told investigators they were in fear for their lives, Speck said.

Deputies found 6.3 grams of methamphetamine, $576.00 in cash,

some pills and a small amount of marijuana, in the van.

Weaver was charged with:

• Reckless Driving

• Operating Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs, Etc. .08 –

1st Offense

• Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

• Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree

• Unlawful Imprisonment – 1st Degree (Two Passengers in the Vehicle)

• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>or = 2 Grams Methamphetamine)

• Possession of Marijuana

• Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree

• Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree – Drug Unspecified.

Collinsworth was charged with:

• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>or = 2

Grams Methamphetamine)

• Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree – Drug Unspecified.

Collinsworth also may face charges in Rockcastle County.