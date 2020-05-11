Two people die in Robertson County house fire

MT. OLIVET, Ky. (WTVQ) – An early-morning house fire claims the lives of two people in Mt. Olivet, the county seat of Robertson County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, the fire was reported at about 4 a.m. in the 900 block of Highway 62 when a neighbor spotted the flames and called first reponders.

The neighbor told police and firefighters they thought the residents were at home, according to Trooper Cory Elliott.

Once the fire was extinguished by 10 a.m., firefighters found two adults inside.

The house is located near Kentucky 539 on the western end of the city, troopers said.