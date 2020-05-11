Trail-blazing trooper reaches another milestone

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) Lt. Emily R. Horton was among 48 graduates who completed the 12-week Administrative Officers Course at the University of Louisville’s Southern Police Institute.

This was the 143rd course the school has hosted and included officers from 18 states representing 43 law enforcement agencies.

The course curriculum is designed to develop informed, effective, ethically and technically competent law enforcement managers who are capable of assuming positions of leadership in their respective agencies.

For the first time, KSP sent a lieutenant from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Division. Horton is the only sworn female officer in that division.

When selecting an officer to represent the agency at the Southern Police Institute, KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer chose an established leader within the agency.

“Emily epitomizes the leadership model that we continually foster within the Kentucky State Police,” Brewer said. “Her experiences at SPI will strengthen her abilities as she moves forward.”

“It’s a very prestigious course and I’m appreciative of the overall experience it provided,” Horton noted. “I would recommend it to other officers and would do it all over again if I could.”

KSP Major Nathan Day, director of the CVE Division, says Horton is a dedicated officer who has earned the admiration of fellow officers.

“Lt. Horton is well respected by her peers and has all the qualities of a leader,” added Day. “I have no doubt that she will continue to surpass the challenges placed before her.”

Horton is a 13-year veteran of KSP where she is currently assigned to the CVE Central Region. She is the daughter of Karen Ellis, of Owenton, Ky.