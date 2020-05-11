Thieves make off with Jeep Wrangler, info sought

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thieves made off with a Jeep Wrangler from

a Pulaski County used car lot at about midnight Sunday.

- Advertisement -

And Pulaski County Sheriff’s detectives need the public’s help finding the Jeep and the thieves.

The bronze 2002 Jeep Wrangler in these pictures was stolen from Wildcat Used Cars late on the night of May 10, 2020.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at 606-678-5145. The lead investigator is Deputy Zach Mayfield. Tips also can be left at the department’s website by leaving a webtip. The link is http://www.pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php