Stuck with window shopping at Shop Local Ky., it’s not opening its doors just yet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Shop Local Kentucky is one business that is choosing to stay closed to the public a little longer, even though it’s allowed to reopen May 20.

The Lexington based clothing brand made the announcement on Instagram saying it’s more likely to wait out the summer and see about opening it’s store front in August.

Rick and Joni Paynter originally launched the business online, before opening a brick and mortar shop a few years later.

R. Paynter said however, online is what has to be done right now for public health and for the business.

“Reopening is no small feat, it’s not like flipping a light switch,” he said.

Not only is the Lexington shop taking its time to reopen, Shop Local Kentucky’s two other locations in Bowling Green and Covington are hitting pause for even longer. Paynter said he expects they won’t open the rest of this year.

“I don’t want to ever put profits over people, first off, and then second off, public health is number one. If we’re truly in this together, then we have to be in this together and that means some sacrifice,” he said.

Even though the doors are closed, the shop is still hard at work making its usual t-shirts, but adding face masks.

The most important thing that we could have done, I think, is honestly was like I said, normalizing it and making it not such an uncomfortable experience for people to wear masks,” Paynter said.

Shop Local Kentucky’s Instagram even featured their daughter with a mask saying “can I have a snack?”

Paynter says there’s a possibility for a curbside pick-up option coming soon, but the details haven’t been hammered out all the way yet.

“We hope that we’re not making masks in six months we hope that we’re back to making t-shirts and UK stuff and root on the cats and everything else,” Paynter said.