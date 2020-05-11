Parking fees return but for two weeks will aid the needy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After more than two months, free parking at LEXPARK on-street meters in downtown Lexington will end next week, the Lexington Parking Authority announced Monday.

But the return of parking fees actually will have some benefits.

From May 18 through Friday, May 29 – the last two weeks of May – all meter revenues collected will be donated to both God’s Pantry and the Bluegrass Community Foundation’s COVID-19 response fund.

This includes coins, cash, credit cards, and meters paid using the Pay by Phone app, the Parking Authority said.

The Parking Authority plans to maintain its Curbside Pickup locations until further notice. These free, 15-minute spaces have proven helpful to downtown restaurants needing carry out and delivery options.

“We are glad to help in some small way these wonderful organizations,” said James H. Frazier, III, LPA board chair.” “LPA has always exhibited a social conscience, a fact we are proud to continue.”

All other parking rules have been in place and enforced during this COVID-19 crisis and LEXPARK will continue to enforce those as well as overtime parking and now the required meter payments.

For customers concerned about touching meter surfaces, the Parking Authority recommends using the PayByPhone app which is free to download from the app store or visit paybyphone.com for more information.