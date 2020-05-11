Older Americans Month more significant during COVID-19 pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Every May, the Administration for Community Living leads the nation’s observance of Older Americans Month. The theme for 2020 is ‘Make Your Mark’.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Amy Kostelic, an associate extension professor at University of Kentucky, says seniors hold a special significance.

“In the early 60’s, only 17 million Americans had reached their 65th birthday,” said Dr. Kostelic.

“Today we have about 52 million older Americans, and that’s according to the 2018 Census data,” said Dr. Kostelic. “With a projection of our older Americans population to double to about 95 million by about 2060.”

Dr. Kostelic says the theme this year is especially important with the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We need to continue to protect older Americans as they remain the most vulerable to the ravages of the Coronavirus,” said Dr. Kostelic.

And that doesn’t end when the country begins to reopen. Dr. Kostelic says, “We can’t forget these vulnerable populations and things that we can still do to support them and help inspire them and inspire joy.”

For some ideas on how to ‘Make Your Mark’, click HERE.