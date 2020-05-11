New Circle traffic delays at night this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Continued work to improve traffic signal syncing and function could cause overnight delays on New Circle Road this week.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of repair operations from 7 p.m. Monday, May 11 through 7 a.m. the following morning each night this week.
- Advertisement -
The repair work improves traffic signal functions. Shoulder closures may be necessary for portions of the roadway.
New Circle Road/KY 4
- repairs will be in effect between Boadwalk/Colesbury Circle (milepoint 10.015) and Trade Center Drive (milepoint 13.195)