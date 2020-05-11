With more need than ever, Tuesday is chance to help the state’s non-profits

(LEXINGTON, Ky.) – Nonprofit organizations from throughout the commonwealth will participate in the eighth annual Kentucky Gives Day, Tuesday, May 12.

The 24-hour online giving campaign will provide the 244 participating charities the opportunity to raise as much money as possible from midnight (EDT) through 11:59 p.m. – all through a single website: www.kygives.org.

“COVID-19 has changed so much, but it can’t change Kentucky’s giving spirit,” said Danielle Clore, CEO of Kentucky Nonprofit Network, the state association of charities and host of the event.

“Kentuckians are needed to rally for a powerful day of action on May 12 to support the causes that help keep our communities healthy and thriving – together we can keep Kentucky strong. Nonprofits need support now and every amount helps,” added Clore.

Kentuckians are asked to visit www.kygives.org, select the causes they care about and make donations. Promotion of the event and the website address on social media is also a great way to help the participating nonprofits, using the hashtag #kygives20.

The 246 participating organizations are 501 c (3) charities benefiting human services, health care, children, the arts, humanitarian aid, animal welfare, the environment and more from across Kentucky.

Donors can find a list of all organizations at www.kygives.org, as well as profiles of each participating nonprofit. Fundraising totals will be updated in real time throughout the day, as well as on Twitter and Facebook, again with the hashtag #kygives20.

Prizes will be awarded throughout the day and many of the organizations have secured matching gifts as a donor incentive. The Central Kentucky Community Foundation in Elizabethtown is also providing prize incentives to participating nonprofits in their region.

The 2020 event also includes a new feature, the #KYGives20 Impact Pool – an opportunity for donors to contribute to a larger pool of funds that will be distributed to organizations based on their percentage of the raised.

“For donors who aren’t sure which organizations to support or would like support all of the eligible organizations in some way, this is an opportunity to have an even greater impact on the nonprofits so important to our lives and our communities – we want to see Kentucky’s nonprofit organizations survive and then thrive to continue serving Kentuckians on the other side of this pandemic,” said Clore.