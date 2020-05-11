Kentuckians adjusting to executive order to wear masks

The state is gradually reopening for business with masks strongly encouraged. Walking around, there are just as many people wearing masks as those without them.

“It’s not that difficult to put it on. You know what i mean. You look cool. It’s just fun,” said Lauren Keenan.

“I have masks that I plan on bringing. I’ve just forgotten them at home, so once we get into the habit of it, I think it’ll make it easier.” said Tyler Dawson.

Those wearing masks believe it’s necessary to help keep themselves and others safe.

Not having a mask won’t result in a fine or punishment, though. Some believe it’s not fair to shame anyone without a mask.

“I think it’s wise to wear a mask,” said Mike DeAngelis. “I think that you have your own choice to make. I think that’s how it should be. I don’t think you should be forced to do anything that you don’t want to on this.”

The choice is easy for some businesses, including Goodfellas Pizza. The restaurant said it has made sure workers have masks and comply with the Governor’s order. They’re also asking customers to wear one, but there is one obvious challenge.

“When they come in with a mask, how are they even going to eat when they’re in our establishment? We want everyone to make sure they’re comfortable and safe, but it does pose a lot of challenges,” said Alex Coats, Goodfellas owner.

Even with the challenges, Keenan wants people to do their part, “I just want everyone to follow the rules, so that we can get back to doing what we love.”