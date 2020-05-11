Hiding under house fails, drugs, guns, cash seized

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A convicted felon tries to hide under a house to avoid a search warrant but it doesn’t work.

According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, 25-year-old Brandon L. Roy, of Highway 39 in Somerset, was charged with a variety of offenses following a search at a home in Eubank, Ky.

- Advertisement -

When deputies arrived at the residence, Sgt. Richard Smith saw someone run from the back door and crawl under the house. The man, identified as Roy, came out and when deputies searched the house, they found methamphetamine, marijuana, Oxycodone pills, amphetamine pills, Xanax bars and some small orange pills, Speck said.

Deputies also seized three firearms and different types of ammunition, as well as a variety of paraphernalia including scales, baggies and pipes.

A meth pipe and $1,343 in cash were found under the house, according to the sheriff.

Deputy Logan Starnes charged Roy with:

• Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)

• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 2nd Degree, 1st Offense (>or = 10

Dose Units Amphetamine) (Enhancement – Due to Firearms)

• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (>or = 10

Dose Units Drug Unspecified) (Enhancement – Due to Firearms)

• Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense

(Methamphetamine)

• Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

• Possession of Marijuana

• Drug Paraphernalia – Deliver/Manufacture

• Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug

Unspecified)

• Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree – Drug Unspecified

Starnes also served a Circuit Court warrant for probation

violation where he had been previously convicted of trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> or = to 2 Grams Methamphetamine).

His bond has been set at $30,000 cash or property.

Also assisting at the scene were Deputies Marcus Harrison, Nick Barber, Austin Swartz and Nathan Meadows.