Coal company lays-off employees; COVID-19 a factor

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Redhawk Mining LLC in Floyd County is laying off 182 employees, in part, because of the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Kentucky Career Center Office of Employer & Apprenticeship Services.

The layoffs began today. A statement from the company called the pandemic an unforeseen business circumstance that included an unanticipated market downturn and a sudden decline in customer orders.

The company also says it plans to idle its entire Spurlock Complex.