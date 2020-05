LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An employee at an auto parts store in Lexington was a crime victim twice in one night.

Lexington Police say two armed men, wearing masks, held-up an employee at Advanced Auto Parts on East New Circle Road and got away with some cash, but that’s not all. Police say the two suspects then stole the employee’s car from the parking lot.

- Advertisement -

Police say it happened just before 9:00 p.m. on Monday. No one was hurt.