LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ)- Churchill Downs’ stables and backside operations reopened Monday.

Thoroughbreds are returning to the stables as the track prepares to resume horse racing this weekend.

Close to 200 racehorses are expected to be brought back into the facility by the end of Monday.

Hundreds more are set to return later in the week.

For now, only essential workers will be allowed into the stables.

The first races will be held without spectators.