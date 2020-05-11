10-year-old in ICU with COVID-19 syndrome; tribute paid to outdoorsman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A coronavirus syndrome that has started showing up in young people across the country has put a 10-year-old Kentucky boy in intensive care.

That was the toughest of the news from Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily briefing Monday.

- Advertisement -

The child suffers from what is called “mystery inflammatory syndrome.” It’s showing up across the country and Europe.

The case was one 141 new cases reported Sunday and 105 reported Monday. Those numbers, brought the state total to 6,677 since the outbreak began more than two months ago,

“The numbers continue to indicate we have plateaued. But as usually happens, we expect the numbers to be up Tuesday and Wednesday as we get more lab reports in,” Beshear said.

Related Article: Republican lawmaker endorses Democratic nominee for governor

In addition to the 10-year-old, Beshear noted the numbers continue to show young people being susceptible to the disease. Almost half the cases in the state have been in people below 50 and among the new cases were more than 20 under the age of 25.

The new cases included 49 in Jefferson, 24 in Fayette, three in Rowan, 18 in Kenton, and one each in Bath, Grayson, Greanup, Pulaski, Woodford, Whitley, Jessamine and Pendleton counties, among other.

Since the epidemic began, 2,335 people have recovered. The state now has tested at least more than 104,000 people and likely more than that.

The governor reported seven new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 311. As he does almost each day, Beshear paid tribute to one of those lost. Monday, it was 66-year-old Robert Wright of Grayson County.

In other issues, Beshear said 61 state employees have tested positive for coronavirus but none have died.

The state is not prepared yet to open the Capitol for tours. Governments can start reopening May 18 at 50 percent and that process will include the state but it is not ready for full-fledged tours yet, Beshear said.

He also said outdoor weddings can occur once the 10-person gathering rules take effect as long as they practice social distancing.