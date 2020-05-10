Tracking More Sunshine and Temperatures in the 80s

A cold front sparks showers and storms for you Mother’s Day, but high pressure takes over for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday. I’m also tracking warmer temperatures by the end of the week.
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy and breezy, with showers and storms, as lows cool to the upper 30s.
MONDAY – Partly cloudy and breezy, with a few showers, as highs warm to the middle 50s.
- Advertisement -
Join our ABC36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group
—–
Follow the ABC36 Storm Team on Social Media:
Follow Jason on Facebook | Instagram
Follow Alyssa on Facebook | Instagram
Follow Justin on Twitter
Email George at GZabrecky@wtvq.com