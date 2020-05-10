Tracking More Sunshine and Temperatures in the 80s

A cold front sparks showers and storms for you Mother’s Day, but high pressure takes over for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday. I’m also tracking warmer temperatures by the end of the week.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy and breezy, with showers and storms, as lows cool to the upper 30s.

MONDAY – Partly cloudy and breezy, with a few showers, as highs warm to the middle 50s.

