Man dies from injuries after colliding with Lexington fire truck

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man died after colliding with a Lexington fire truck on its way to a call.

Lexington Police say it happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Harrodsburg Road and Beaumont Centre Parkway.

The Fayette County coroner identified the victim as 23-year-old Robert Lee Collins.

Investigators say Collins was driving an SUV outbound on Harrodsburg Road and collided with a fire truck that was inbound, turning left onto Beaumont Centre Parkway.

The fire truck was responding to a call of a potential gas leak at Beaumont Centre Place, according to investigators. No firefighters were injured.

Collins had to be cut out of his vehicle before being rushed to the hospital where he died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries, according to the coroner.