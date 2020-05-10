KSP: Drugs found in home where two-year old lives

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say suspected meth was found on the floor of a home where a two-year old lives in Owensboro.

Investigators say an executed search warrant at a house on Wandering Lane late Friday afternoon turned up several grams of suspected crystal meth packaged in individual baggies, Oxycodone and drug paraphernalia.

Two women were arrested: 24-year old Kelley Clark and 64-year old Patty Clark, both of Owensboro, according to KSP.

Both women face a number of drug charges and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, according to State Police.

The women were taken to the Daviess County Detention Center. The two-year old was handed over to the Kentucky Department of Community Bases Services.