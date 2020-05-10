Kilo of meth confiscated in I-75 bust

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A kilo of methamphetamine is confiscated and four people are charged during an early-morning bust on I-75.

According to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, deputies Chad Estep and Jason Strunk, along with federal agents, were working drug interdiction on I-75 at about 4 a.m. Sunday when they stopped a Chevrolet truck for traffic violations.

- Advertisement -

According to the department, the driver consented to a search and Estep located approximately 1 kilo of methamphetamine in the bed of the truck.

Four people — two men and two women — were charged with trafficking. Their names are being withheld as the investigation continues. The men are 47 and 36 and the women are 28 and 21.

The four are from Whitley and Laurel counties and that’s where investigators think the drugs were headed.

Williamsburg Police Department officers Dorman Patrick and Jason Williams assisted in the search and transportation to the Whitley County Detention Center.