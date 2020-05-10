Fire forces people from apartments in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – What investigators think was an electrical fire forced people from their homes at Phoenix Apartments in Lexington on Sunday morning.

Investigators say it happened just before 8:00 a.m. at the apartment complex on Jennifer Road.

When firefighters arrived on the scene there was smoke and flames coming from the apartment building, according to investigators.

Firefighters say one person was treated at the scene. No firefighters were injured.

An estimated 15-people are being helped by the American Red Cross to find a place to stay temporarily.

The investigation into the fire continues.