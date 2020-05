LEXINGTON, Ky, (WTVQ) – High winds brought town trees and power lines Sunday afternoon as a thin line of storms moved across central and eastern Kentucky.

Kentucky Utilities’ online outage map showed more than 700 customers in Lexington without power just before 6:00 p.m., and another 56 customers in neighboring Bourbon County.

Some roads in Fayette County were temporarily blocked by downed trees.