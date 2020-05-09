University of Kentucky holds drive-in graduation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky held a drive-in graduation for its College of Dentistry Saturday.

Cars pulled into the Kroger Field parking lot, and grads stood outside their cars with their families.

In place of grads coming up to a podium after getting their name called, they were able to tune in to the radio to hear it instead.

Graduate AnnMarie Lyon says nothing can damper her and her classmates accomplishments.

“I know this is not the day that we envisioned or dreamed of, but know that this pandemic can’t take away the importance of the day, or how special, and all that we’ve achieved,” Lyon says.

Now, she says she is going to complete a one-year residency at a non-profit dentist office in Alabama.