Protestors in Lexington call for extended eviction freeze

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Though Governor Andy Beshear has asked for evictions to stop during this pandemic, protestors held a drive-by protest Saturday in downtown Lexington, calling on Beshear to extend the freeze.

Protestors lined up their cars decorated with slogans such as, “cancel rent” and “cancel mortgages.”

The end of the pandemic is uncertain, but renters will eventually have to make up for missed payments.

Katie Kilcoyne is an organizer with the Lexington Housing Justice Collective. She says the financial hit many are feeling won’t be resolved in a matter of weeks.

“There really is no excuse for homelessness in this country at all,” Kilcoyne says. “Call your legislators and tell them if you can’t work you can’t pay.”

Evictions are currently scheduled to resume on June 1.